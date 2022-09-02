Mama Shivraj shares known-unknown stories of freedom with children

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan appeared in a different style in the programme “Tera Vaibhav Amar Rahe Maa” at Abhay Prashal in Indore on Friday. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan inaugurated the Indore Chapter of Sanskritik evam Naitik Prashikshan Sansthan (Cultural and Moral Training Institute), and narrated the known-unknown stories of freedom to the children during an open dialogue with the school students. Children’s chemistry with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan became memorable. During his 20 minutes conversation with the children, the Chief Minister soaked everyone in the colours of patriotism. During this, CM Shri Chouhan also administered a pledge to all the children to protect the environment, respect for all and welfare of the world.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) has always been the goal of India. Our country has inculcated this sentiment in itself – “May all be happy, may all be healthy and may all be well.” He said that our country has a known history dating back to 5 thousand years. When the Sun of civilization had not even risen in the so-called developed countries, then the hymns of the Vedas were created in India. He said that contribute towards the development of the country and the state with the spirit of patriotism.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that our revolutionaries fought for the freedom of the country when the shackles of subjugation gripped India. He narrated to the students the tales of the sacrifices made by Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh and Udham Singh for the country and the struggle for freedom. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed the students about the sacrifices made by the revolutionaries to fulfill the resolution of independence. He said that the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence is being celebrated in the memory of these revolutionaries. The Chief Minister exhorted the students present that today we have to live for the nation and contribute in the development and progress of our country and state with the spirit of patriotism. He said that only hard working and honest citizens build the country and the state. Today’s young generation has to contribute in nation building by becoming such a citizen. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told the students to take a pledge to develop a sense of respect and regard for their parents, teachers and sisters and daughters.

Every student should take a pledge to plant a sapling on his birthday

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there is only one consciousness in all the animals of the world. We have to protect not only humans but also nature, animals and birds living here. We have to create a feeling of love towards them. The Chief Minister said that he starts his day by planting saplings every day. He made the students resolve that they all must plant a sapling on their birthdays and show their gratitude towards nature. He said that the young generation should not only live for themselves but for the welfare of the world, protect the environment and if need be, they should also sacrifice everything for the country.

Release of book focusing on 75 great personalities

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan released a book centered on the life story of 75 great personalities published by the institute on Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi. During this 75 school children came on stage in the costumes of revolutionaries and great personalities. All the citizens including the Chief Minister greeted these children. Cultural programmes were also presented by the students.

Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shri Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Shri Pushyamitra Bhargava, Rajya Sabha member Sushri Kavita Patidar, MLA Shri Mahendra Hardia, Smt. Malini Gaur, Shri Ramesh Mendola and other public representatives, Sanskritik evam Naitik Prashikshan Sansthan Indore Chapter Chairman Shri Vinod Agrawal and the coordinator along with a large number of citizens and students were present.