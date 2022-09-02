Campaign in state from September 17 to October 31 to give benefits of various schemes to eligible beneficiaries

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Madhya Pradesh government has resolved to bring a change in the lives of people and bring smiles on their faces. In this direction, many schemes are being run by the Central and State Governments. Its benefits are also visible. He said that there is one such street vendor scheme, which embodies the concept of self-reliant and Atmanirbhar state, bringing positive changes in the lives of the beneficiaries and making their lives happy. He said that a special campaign would be started in the state from September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. In this it will be ensured that all the eligible beneficiaries get the benefits of the schemes. Beneficiaries can get direct benefits of livelihood, education, health etc. of their children. For this, the eligible beneficiaries will be given the benefits of various schemes by organizing camps in each ward and panchayat of every district.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the programme ‘Mukhyamantri ki Baat-Path Vikretaon ke Saath’ in Indore today. The Chief Minister interacted with the street vendors in a family environment and sought to know the problems after listening to their experiences. Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsiram Silavat, MP Shri Shankar Lalwani and Sushri Kavita Patidar, Mayor Shri Pushyamitra Bhargava, MLA Shri Ramesh Mendola, Shri Akash Vijayvargiya, Smt. Malini Gaur and Shri Mahendra Hardia, Shri Gaurav Randive, Shri Madhu Verma, Collector Shri Manish Singh were present.

Poor should be able to do business with respect

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the government of Madhya Pradesh is the government of the poor. If the daily routine of the people is going on normally, then the biggest contributor to that are the street vendors. They are contributing significantly in the development of the state by doing different, small and big works. To provide support to all such street vendors, Pradhan Mantri Svanidhi Yojana and Mukhyamantri Gramin Path Vendor Yojana have been started. He said that so far 94 thousand people have got benefit in these schemes in Indore district. Special camps will be organized to give benefit to the remaining eligible beneficiaries. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that street vendors can do their business with full respect. For this, special efforts will have to be made by all the public representatives. He asked the public representatives of Indore district to identify such places separately in the district where hand carts can work with full dignity.

House will be arranged for the needy

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that all sections should get equal rights, for this, various schemes are being run by the Central and State Governments. Full arrangements are being made for food, shelter, health and education for the poor. Free ration is being provided to the poor under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and Mukhya Mantri Anna Yojana. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the poor who had been living on the land for years, would be made the owner of the land by giving them pattas. For this, necessary amendments will be brought in the rules. If a poor is living in a public place, he will be provided alternate accommodation. For this a multi-storey building will also be constructed. He said that plots would be cut on government land in rural areas and pattas would be given to the poor to reside.

Suraaj Colony will be developed on 21 thousand acres of land freed from mafia

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that the process of action against land mafia is going on continuously in the state. In the action taken against the mafia, 21 thousand acres of land worth Rs 15 thousand crores has been freed. Suraaj Colony will be constructed on this land, where houses will be built for the poor.

Competition for the children of street vendors

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appreciated the presentation of cultural programmes given by the children of various street vendors in the programme He said that competition for cultural programmes would be organized for all such children on Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day. The children will get a chance to display their art in the competition. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also announced to give honorarium of Rs. 25 thousand on the presentation given by girls residing in Bhagora village of Mhow tehsil.

Differently abled Shri Bhaiyalal, who runs a pan stall with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, said during the interaction that as long as there is Mama, no poor needs to worry about anything. He told that he got loan from the bank without any problem under Mukhyamantri Path Vikreta Yojana.