CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants saplings with members of Varishtha Jan Kalyan Samiti

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings with the members of Varishtha Jan Kalyan Samiti in Smart City Garden. Smt. Vandana Trivedi, Shri Harish Trivedi, Sushri Shweta Trivedi, Shri Vinod Sharma, Shri Kartikeya Sharma and Sushri Savita Sharma member of the Samiti planted Banyan, Neem and Gulmohar saplings. Smt. Vandana Trivedi and Shri Vijendra Singh planted saplings along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan on their birthdays. Shri Nitin Chouhan and Shri Rajesh Singh also participated in the plantation.

The Samiti also conducts activities related to serving the elderly people, plantation and sanitation. Along with conducting regular yoga classes, health camps and blood donation camps are organised from time to time. Smt. Vandana Trivedi of the Samiti is a retired teacher. She provides help and guidance in education to the needy children.

Importance of plants

Banyan has religious and medicinal value. According to Ayurveda, many diseases can be treated with the help of Banyan leaves, bark etc. Abounding in antibiotic elements, neem is known as the supreme medicine. Gulmohar is considered one of the most beautiful trees in the world. Flowers blooming in large clusters among the well-arranged leaves of Gulmohar give a distinct attraction to this tree. It is also rich in medicinal properties.

Chouhan planted saplings with the members of Varishtha Jan Kalyan Samiti in Smart City Garden. Smt. Vandana Trivedi, Shri Harish Trivedi, Sushri Shweta Trivedi, Shri Vinod Sharma, Shri Kartikeya Sharma and Sushri Savita Sharma member of the Samiti planted Banyan, Neem and Gulmohar saplings. Smt. Vandana Trivedi and Shri Vijendra Singh planted saplings along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan on their birthdays. Shri Nitin Chouhan and Shri Rajesh Singh also participated in the plantation.

The Samiti also conducts activities related to serving the elderly people, plantation and sanitation. Along with conducting regular yoga classes, health camps and blood donation camps are organised from time to time. Smt. Vandana Trivedi of the Samiti is a retired teacher. She provides help and guidance in education to the needy children.

Importance of plants

Banyan has religious and medicinal value. According to Ayurveda, many diseases can be treated with the help of Banyan leaves, bark etc. Abounding in antibiotic elements, neem is known as the supreme medicine. Gulmohar is considered one of the most beautiful trees in the world. Flowers blooming in large clusters among the well-arranged leaves of Gulmohar give a distinct attraction to this tree. It is also rich in medicinal properties.