Mahindra Unveils its Disruptive Product Innovation, the brand-new ‘G75 Smart’ Motor Grader at EXCON

Bengaluru : Mahindra’s Construction Equipment Division (MCE), a part of the Mahindra Group, today announced expansion of its road construction equipment range with the launch of the brand-new Mahindra RoadMaster G75 Smart – “Profit Ka Partner”.

Speaking on the occasion, Jalaj Gupta, Business Head, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said, “We at Mahindra are committed to provide disruptive products and services for our customers and are today launching yet another product innovation in the fast-growing road construction equipment segment, the Mahindra RoadMaster G75 Smart Motor Grader. It has been designed and developed in India based on deep insights of the needs of smaller road contractors. Our aim is to help small contractors break free from sub-optimal grading practices and to upgrade them to mechanization and enable them to participate in nation building. The brand-new G75 Smart motor grader is a highly reliable machine with low owning and operating costs and will truly be their “Profit Ka Partner”. Our existing RoadMaster range of motor graders has already captured over 20% market share, and we are confident that G75 Smart will further strengthen our position while transforming construction of small roads in India, which constitute about 60% of country’s roads.”

The RoadMaster G75 Smart offers road contractors, liberation from compromised makeshift solution, such as manual labor and farm tractor-based graders. It is the ideal machine for spreading and grading applications for the rural, semi-rural and district roads, land development, internal housing and commercial roads. It enables small road contractors to participate in projects with grading needs for government flagship programs as Smart City, as well as PMGSY roads. The RoadMaster G75 Smart provides small contractors affordable uncompromised mechanization and an opportunity to deploy a registered motor grader in the smaller projects which was not possible hitherto with the conventional graders. Also, it will help improve the quality and longevity of work and quicker turnaround of projects.

The RoadMaster G75 Smart is powered by a 74 HP Mahindra CRDi engine which is coupled with a 3 m (10 ft) wide blade and iMAXX telematics solution. This equipment is optimized to deliver zero compromise grading at an equipment cost marginally higher to tractor grader but still fractional as compared to conventional motor graders making it ‘Profit Ka Partner’ of small road contractors.

It comes with a one-year warranty, eliminating the customer’s anxiety when it comes to expensive repairs. This is possible due to Mahindra’s engineering and manufacturing capability, backed up by a grueling testing regime and sourcing of the best components and the simplicity of the machine design.

About Mahindra Construction Equipment (MCE)

MCE, a division of the Mahindra Group, provides a Backhoe Loaders in the Earthmoving Segment and Motor Graders in the Road Building Machinery Segment. The company has taken outperformance to the next level, by creating backhoe loaders that are specifically designed for different applications and deliver outperformance whatever be the business needs. With high performance disruptive equipment, agile after sales service and several other brand benefits, Mahindra has set a new benchmark in Indian CE industry.

The CE product range has been engineered for Indian requirements with the underlying philosophy of; ‘Made in India, Made for India’ and is being manufactured at the new green field plant at Chakan, spanning over 700 acres, which has been set up with an investment of over Rs. 4,000 crores. In BHL segment, MCE already has over 8,000 equipment in the country. These products come with a two-year, 4000 hours warranty, eliminating the customer’s anxiety when it comes to expensive repairs. This is possible due to Mahindra’s engineering and manufacturing capability, backed up by a grueling testing regime and sourcing of the best components and the simplicity of the machine design.

MCE has rapidly expanded its after sales service and spares network which now includes over 50 3S Dealerships, Authorized service centers and spares network of more than 50 retail outlets to further improve the reach and support for customers. The 50+ SPEV mobile service vans and mobile workshops further add to the reach and agility of the support network.

Given the spiraling fuel prices, the Company believes that there wasn’t a better time to introduce the first-of-its-kind disruptive and unique Customer Value Proposition “Get Highest Productivity per Liter of Diesel or Return the Backhoe Loader” Guarantee for their BS4 range of Backhoe Loaders – Mahindra EarthMaster SX IV and VX IV.

Additionally, MCE is offering Service guarantee to ensure higher uptime for our customers through guaranteed speedier turnaround of the machine (If the stopped machine is not back in action in 48 hours, get Rs. 1000 per day), be it on the customer site or at the dealership workshop and online doorstep delivery of over 200 parts through www.m2all.com.

The Company believes that this disruptive customer value proposition will help in its journey of becoming a formidable player in the CE Segment. The performance and service guarantee is governed by Terms and Conditions which are readily available on the company’s website, www.mahindraconstructionequipment.com.