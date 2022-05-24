Mass Plantation at Tata Steel Kalinganagar commemorating ‘International Day of Biological Diversity 2022’

Kalinganagar : Commemorating ‘International Day of Biological Diversity’, Tata Steel Kalinganagar reiterated its commitment towards creating a sustainable tomorrow with the launch of a mass plantation drive within its plant premises at Kalinganagar on Sunday.

As per the plan, a total of 1000 saplings will be planted inside the plant premises by the end of this week. In line with the theme of this year’s celebrations ‘Building a shared future for all life’, the initiative by the Environment Department of Tata Steel Kalinganagar aims to contribute to the ecological balance and healthy life for generations to come.

The event witnessed active participation from the employees of Tata Steel Kalinganagar along with vendor partners and contract employees.