Mahindra Electric, founding partner of World EV Day launches Global Electrification Solution for Light Electric Vehicles

Bengaluru: Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd, part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, is proud to be one of the founding partners of the first ever World EV Day, to be held today. World EV Day is being hosted by Green.TV and is dedicated to raising awareness about global electric mobility. On this day, global leaders will gather together to highlight the benefits of electric mobility, and promote EVs on a global platform.

The journey towards a future driven by e-mobility is well under way, according to Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility, India. “Our goal with EVs is to revolutionize first and last mile transportation globally and take e-mobility to the masses. World EV Day is a great forum for us to discuss the next big ideas for the global markets and we take this opportunity to launch our MESMA 48 platform globally.”

Mahindra Electric’s robust MESMA 48 platform offers globally competitive quality and is cost effective. It is one of the company’s most utilized EV technology solution architecture. The platform is highly scalable and has till date powered over 11,000 EVs on Indian roads. It can electrify a range of vehicles including three wheelers, quadricycles and even compact cars. The highlights of this platform are as under.

Features

· Scalable in terms of both performance and range, offering voltage systems ranging from 44 V to 96 V.

· Delivers better acceleration than ICE counterparts.

· Components are available in both liquid and air-cooled configurations, as per requirement.

· The drivetrain, with power ranging from 6 kW to 40 kW and subsequent torque ranging from 40 Nm to 120 Nm, can be made available with three varying transmission ratios to suit the performance requirements.

· Top speed of up to 80 km/h can be achieved with the MESMA 48 platform, making it perfect for the passenger as well as load-carrying segments.

· Compatible with both rigid and flexible axle systems, the MESMA 48 platform is suitable for L5, L6 and L7 categories.

· One-stop solution offering key EV components such as the drivetrain, battery pack, electronic control units, power electronics (MCU, OBC, LDC, PDU), their associated software, software calibration, vehicle integration and testing capabilities that can help launch a product in the fastest possible time.

Cost effective

· Integrated drivetrain solution leading to higher power density making it cost effective.

· Use of cost efficient, highly robust, temperature tolerant LFP cells and high energy density NMC cells which can match the performance, range, price and environment requirements of a wide set of customers.

· As a turnkey solutions provider, Mahindra Electric can help reduce the investment and pass on the benefits of economies of scale to its customers.

Benchmarks

· OBC compatible with all major charging protocols such as CHADEMO, GBT, CCS and BCP.

· The BMS is designed for systems with up to 18 cells in series and is ISO 26262 ASIL-B compliant.

Achievements

· Mahindra EVs have crossed over 234 million kms on Indian roads.

· Our 600 member team offers expertise in electrification technology solutions based on over a decade of experience.

· We have over 50 plus patents filed globally.

Ade Thomas, Founder of sustainable media company, Green.TV, said: “I had a vision for World EV Day as a day that would really help to bring about the shift to sustainable mobility. Mahindra Electric is the pioneer of electric vehicle technology, in India, and share this vision. I’m delighted to say that, as well as Mahindra Electric, other global OEMs, charging infrastructure companies, and start-ups in the mobility space, are all coming together to create a day of real change.”

