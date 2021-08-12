Madhya Pradesh to implement National Education Policy-2020 First State

Bhopal: Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that the National Education Policy will be implemented in Madhya Pradesh from this year. At present, the provisions of the policy are being implemented for the first year of graduation. The task force formed by the department regarding the National Education Policy studied the higher education system of other states and made an action plan for the National Education Policy.



Dr. Yadav said that certificate, diploma and vocational courses are being started to make higher education more job oriented. This year 177 diploma and 282 certificate courses will be started in colleges. First year syllabus of 79 subjects has been prepared, in which students will be given opportunity to choose optional subject. In line with the National Education Policy, ‘Multiple Entry, Multiple Exit System and Choice Based Credit System (CBCS)’ including certificate in one year, diploma in two years and degree in three years is also being implemented. Yoga and meditation courses have also been added to the base curriculum this year. Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav was interacting with the journalists today regarding the Gross Enrollment Ratio and departmental activities in the state.



Consistently significant increase in GER



There has been a significant increase in the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in Madhya Pradesh in the last 5 years. According to the latest data of All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), more than 4.5 percent increase in GER has been recorded in the state in the last 5 years. The GER was 19.6 in the year 2015-16, which has reached 24.2 in 2019-20. In the year 2019-20, 5.36 lakh students had taken admission in the first year of graduation and first semester of post-graduation. After this, in the last year 20-21, 5.64 lakh students took admission in these classes. This year it is expected that this record will also be made new.



Dr. Yadav said that M.P. Still slightly behind the national average GER (27.1). But this year we hope that we will be able to close this gap. In higher education, many steps are being taken to increase GER from the upcoming session. In the year 2020-21, in the 12th class, MP. About 8.23 ​​lakh students have passed in the state from Board of Secondary Education, Open Board and CBSE. Keeping this number in view, the department has increased the seats in private and government colleges by 25 percent.



In the National Education Policy, a target has been set to bring the GER in the country to 50% by the year 2035. Work has been started in Madhya Pradesh to achieve this goal.



promotion of distance learning



With a view to providing higher education to such youths and girls who are not able to study as regular students or are busy in work, in 134 government colleges, MP. Study centers of Bhoj Open University have been opened and 84 new centers are proposed. Proposal for opening study centers in private colleges is also under consideration. An action plan is also being prepared to promote distance education by linking Bhoj Open University with other universities. Discussions will also be held with the Vice-Chancellors in this regard.



local level efforts



Special efforts are being made at the local level in the districts to increase the number of admissions. The principals of government colleges will work on increasing the number of admissions by taking GER target. Instructions have also been given to put big colleges in shifts according to the faculty and to arrange professors to teach from one college to another at the local level. Incentives will be given to the professors working with special interest. Out of the students taking admission, 73 percent students take admission in government colleges. Keeping this in view, seats are being increased in government colleges also.



All government and private colleges will adopt at least one village. In this way, about 1500 villages will be adopted in the state, in which there will be no youth deprived of higher education.



encouragement to private colleges



In order to increase private participation in higher education, the rules regarding opening of private colleges are being simplified. The process of opening new colleges has been done online, in which NOC is issued on uploading of documents. Permission has been issued to 89 new private colleges in the last two years. In this, the provisions related to land, rental building and application fee are being further simplified, for which the provisions of other states have also been seen.

