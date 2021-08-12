CM Chouhan praises Dewas for its awareness towards Corona

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that I salute the spirit and awareness of the people of Dewas towards Corona. Dewas Municipal Corporation is the first to have achieved the target of administering the first dose of Corona vaccine to all the targeted persons of 18 years and above in the state. For this the people, administration, social organizations, public representatives, religious leaders and all in Dewas deserve to be congratulated.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that all the targeted 2 lakh 21 thousand 328 persons above 18 have got the first dose of Corona vaccine in Dewas Municipal Corporation area. Along with this, 52 thousand 475 persons (25 pc) have also got the second dose. The remaining people will soon get 100 percent second dose also.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, today congratulated and extended warm wishes to all present in the program organized in Dewas through VC from Mantralaya. Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Health Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary (through VC), Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammed Suleman etc. attended the meeting.



PM Shri Modi and CM Shri Chouhan thanked for guidance



MLA Dewas Smt. Gayatri Raje Panwar while thanking Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that this work has been possible under their able guidance. Availability of vaccine and full support from the administration was ensured. There was also full cooperation of social organizations, public representatives, religious leaders, media and general public.



How Dewas achieved cent percent target



Urban area Dewas had achieved the target of 2.21 lakh for Covid vaccination. Government and non-government parties were formed by the district administration to achieve this. Ward level Crisis Management Committees in all 45 wards of Dewas Municipal Corporation area were fully trained to work in their areas. In all 45 wards, door to door survey of citizens in the 18 to 45 age group and 45 plus group was done to clear the misconceptions of people regarding vaccination and motivate them for vaccination.



Vaccination centers were created at 40 places in the city, where apart from the health department, mainly the employees of the municipal corporation and women and child development department motivated the citizens.



All the major communities in the city were encouraged by the community heads and religious leaders for vaccination by assembling the people in their respective dharamshalas. Along with this, the administration got vaccination done by setting up vaccination centers at those places.



Special camps were organized for differently-abled persons and transportation arrangement was made to bring them to the centers from their homes for vaccination.



Special vaccination campaign was conducted in the de-addiction center.



All prisoners of the district jail were vaccinated in special camps organized for them.



Vaccinations were administered at drive-in centers in Tukojirao Pawar Stadium.



Special vaccination camps were organized in old age homes.



Special programs were organized and publicized for vaccination of transgenders.



Vaccination of frontline beneficiaries of District Court, MPEB was done on the spot at their workplaces.



Senior citizens and differently abled persons were vaccinated at home by mobile teams.



Vaccination was done by holding special sessions in factories and companies located in the industrial area.

Related