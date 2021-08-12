Madhya Pradesh CM e-dedicated new health facilities in Nasrullaganj

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that 50 bedded hospital in Sehore district of Nasrullaganj will be upgraded to 100 bed capacity hospital. In the field of health, necessary facilities like big cities will be developed in small towns and cities of the state.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was e-dedicating the oxygen plant at Nasrullaganj Civil Hospital established at a cost of Rs.1 crore 40 lakh and pathology made at a cost of Rs.80 lakh. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also performed Bhoomi-Poojan for the 10-bed ICU and Maternity Wing in the Civil Hospital on the occasion. The cost of the dedicated works is Rs. 2 crore 20 lakh and the cost of works of Bhoomi-Poojan is Rs. 12.13 crore. In this way, the people of Nasrullaganj have received the gift of works worth 14.33 crores. Health Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary and MP Mr. Ramakant Bhargava also virtually participated in the program.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the first happiness is a healthy body. Every person should try not to become unwell. Even if it becomes unwell, timely treatment should be provided. The Madhya Pradesh government made every effort to arrange oxygen during the second wave during the Corona period. where treatment was inadequate, Temporary hospitals were also started there. Other facilities including treatment were provided to the patients. With the arrangement of 300 liters capacity oxygen plant in Nasrullaganj, local patients will get freedom from the compulsion of going to Hoshangabad and Bhopal. Had to go out even for minor check-ups. Now with the start of the lab, this work can also be done in Nasrullaganj. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the people of the surrounding area would also get the benefit of the facilities developed in the Civil Hospital. Along with the delivery facility, there will also be availability of necessary facilities in case of operation. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that Budhni has come in 100% vaccination status. Similar work should be done in Nasrullaganj. This will help in eliminating the possibility of a new wave of Corona. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also requested the general public to follow the rules of prevention from Corona.



Health Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary said that the corona control model of Madhya Pradesh has been acclaimed all over the country. At the time of second wave, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan proved his leadership ability by inviting liquid oxygen from other parts of the country. Today, Madhya Pradesh has moved from zero plant status to 179 oxygen plants in the beginning of 2020. The campaign to start the plants by arranging from various items is going on. Shri Ramakant Bhargava, Member of Parliament from Vidisha-Raisen Parliamentary Constituency also addressed the program. On this occasion, many public representatives including Shri Guruprasad Sharma and Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohd. Suleman and Health Commissioner Mr. Akash Tripathi were present in the e-launching event.

