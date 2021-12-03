Madhya Pradesh Investment Potential in Full Display at Expo 2020

New Delhi : The Madhya Pradesh state pavilion, inaugurated today at the India Pavilion is all set to showcase its business potential across focus sectors and cultural heritage. The Madhya Pradesh week will comprise various meetings to discuss the business prospects for the state and highlight the investment opportunities across key sectors including textiles manufacturing, garments, automobiles, EV, food processing, pharmaceuticals, IT/ITes among others.

The state delegation headed by Mr. Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Minister of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Government of Madhya Pradesh, will interact with industry houses and Industry Associations to bring new investments, new technologies, new projects, aimed at enhancing economic activities and providing gainful employment in the State.

Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister, Mr. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said in a tweet message: “Abundance of resources, Skilled Talent & Peaceful Environment turns our Madhya Pradesh a leader in processing, engineering & manufacturing industries, and a preferred locations for investors. We are ready to partner with the global industrial leaders to our state.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Minister of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion said, “At Expo 2020 we would like to display our strengths. Madhya Pradesh is not only blessed with abundant natural resources but also has one of the finest technically trained manpower in our state. The state has been ranked fourth in terms of ease of doing business and our sectors like logistics, tourism, automobile, hydrogen energy, and textile offer a huge scope of investments.” He added, “With open arms we welcome the world to explore the potential that the state offers. We are warm-hearted people with potential. We want to grow with our partners. So, let’s make this wonderful.”

The Madhya Pradesh delegation will also interact with the representatives of the Annual Investment Meet (AIM), Government of UAE, which is the world’s leading platform for foreign direct investment (FDI). The members of the delegation will also meet Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & People of Indian Origin Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PIOCCI) besides holding B2B B2B & G2C meetings with various leading corporates of Dubai, Sharjah & Abu Dhabi.

The Government of Madhya Pradesh is proactively engaging with the industry to explore the untapped potential and is bringing in new reforms, technologies, ease of doing business along with other conveniences for the industry & masses alike.

The Madhya Pradesh week will be attended by Mr. Sanjay Kumar Shukla, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy & Investment Promotion, Government of Madhya Pradesh,Mr John Kingsly, IAS, Managing Director, MP Industrial Development Corporation, Mr Nand Kumaram, IAS, MD, MPSEDC & Mr Anurag Verma, IAS, Executive Director, MPIDC, Mr. Rohan Saxena, Executive Director, MP Industrial Dev Corp, Mr. Prashant Singh Baghel, Joint Director, Tourism Dept and Mr. Ram Kumar Tiwari, Deputy Director, MP Tourism Board among others.