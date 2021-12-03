Medical camp a Yagya for service to humanity : MP Governor Mangubhai Patel

New Delhi : Governor Mangubhai Patel said that the medical camp is a Yagya of service to the suffering humanity. All those who give ahuti of their service in this yagya are worthy of merit. He said that an event organised to help the underprivileged and needy is a unique and exemplary initiative of social service.

Governor Shri Patel was addressing a free medical camp organized by Late Kailash Prasoon Foundation. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Shri Girish Gautam and Minister of Medical Education Shri Vishwas Sarang were also present. Governor Shri Patel visited the camp site and held discussion with the people who came to the camp.

Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel said that organizing the medical camp is a commendable effort and appreciated the efforts of Shri Vishwas Sarang for organizing the camp. He said that a social worker must always be ready to help the needy and deprived. The suggestion of the Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Shri Girish Gautam to organize a camp in Vindhya Pradesh, reflects this sentiment. Recalling the Sarang couple, he said that the dedication, determination and spirit of service with which their children are following their path is the positive outcome of their sense of service. He wished that the Kailash Prasoon Foundation would make continuous progress while working for the welfare of the deprived sections.

Recalling Shri Kailash Sarang, Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Shri Girish Gautam said that the work for the welfare of the poor is Satkarma (good deed). Only the one who does good deeds is a Karma Yogi. The work done by Shri Kailash Sarang for social service and the organization is unforgettable. While appreciating the efforts of the project to serve the suffering humanity in an era of fear of attack of Corona variant, he described it as an exemplary initiative.

Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang said that the goal of the Foundation is to provide medical facilities with the help of the society. He said that after surveying 50 thousand houses, patients have been identified. Free treatment is being provided to them in the camp. 42 medical experts of the country are rendering their services in the camp. These include 5 Padma Shri awardee doctors. He said that free of cost arrangements have been made for super specialty treatment of serious patients identified in the camp.

Eminent ophthalmologist Dr. T.P. Lahane, Neurosurgeon Dr. Chandrashekhar Devpujari, Cancer Specialist Dr. Jyoti Bajpai and Pediatric Neurosurgeon Dr. Pawan Chawla were welcomed with a bouquet. In the beginning, the guests offered prayers to Maa Saraswati, Lord Dhanwantri and paid floral tributes to Shri Kailash Prasoon Sarang. Dr. S.P. Dubey proposed the vote of thanks.