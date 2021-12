New Delhi : Governor Mangubhai Patel participated the all religion meeting organised in the memory of the departed persons on the 37th anniversary of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and paid tribute at the Central Library, Barkatullah Bhawan. Various religious leaders recited in the meeting. A two minute silence was observed in the memory of the departed souls to pay them homage. Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang was also present on this occasion.

