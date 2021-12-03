MP Chief Minister Chouhan plants Rudraksha plant in Haridwar

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with Junapeethadhishwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri ji planted a Rudraksha sapling at Harihar Ashram in Kankhal Haridwar today. Shri Chouhan named the Rudraksha sapling as ‘Rudra Raj’. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this sapling has been planted with the purpose of protecting and promoting nature, environment, human existence and the entire biological world. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan along with his wife Smt. Sadhna Singh Chouhan performed Parikrama of the 450-year-old holy Rudraksh tree and prayed for the well-being of the people of the state.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan performed Rudrabhishek at Shri Pardeshwar Mahadev Temple at Harihar Ashram Kankhal. He also sought blessings of Swami Awadheshanand ji. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan presented a replica of Sanchi Stupa and a picture of Adi Shankaracharya to Swami Awadheshanand ji.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan sought the blessings of Mahamandaleshwar Yug Purush Shri Parmanand Giri Ji Maharaj at Akhand Param Dham Ashram Haridwar and planted a Rudraksha sapling with him. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Balkanand ji was also present on the occasion.

Rudraksha is a symbol of faith and is considered a sacred tree. Garlands made from its fruit are also worn. It is a popular belief that Rudraksha originated from the Jalbindu of Lord Shankar’s eyes. Wearing Rudraksha gives positive energy. Rudraksha is also worn for chanting mantras. Its seeds are mainly used as ornaments and garlands in India and Nepal. Rudraksha is mainly found in the Himalayan regions. Rudraksha is also found abundantly in the forests of Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttaranchal, Arunachal, Bengal, Haridwar, Garhwal and Dehradun. It is also found in Gangotri and Yamunotri region. Apart from this, Rudraksha trees can be seen in Nilgiris and Mysore in South India and also in Karnataka and Rameswaram.