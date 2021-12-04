Cyclone Jawad: Regional Meteorological Centre has issued an advisory for For Bhubaneswar & Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: In view of the cyclonic storm Jawad, the Regional Meteorological Centre has issued an advisory for the Twin City – Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. As per the MeT, there may be water logging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses, occasional reduction in visibility during intense spells of rain, disruption of traffic due to waterlogging in roads leading to increased travel time and breaking of tree branches. Hence, people should check for traffic congestion on their route before leaving for a destination. They have also been advised to follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard. People should also avoid going to areas that face waterlogging problems often.

