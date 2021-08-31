Madhya Pradesh CM congratulates gold and silver medallists

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated the players who won gold and silver medals for India in the Tokyo Para Olympics. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that these sportspersons have made India proud by winning medals with their talent.



It may be noted that today India has got 2 medals in Para Olympics, which includes India’s first gold medal. Avani Lakhera won the Gold Medal by securing first position in 10m Air Rifle Shooting. Similarly Yogesh Kathunia got a silver medal in discus throw.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has congratulated the winners. In the men’s high jump T-47 category, Nishad Kumar of India won silver medal. In men’s Javelin throw, Dev Jhanjharia got silver and Sundar S Gurjar got bronze. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that in yesterday table tennis also India got silver medal due to Bhavina Ben Patel’s outstanding performance. This achievement of the players is attributed to their hard work and dedication towards their game and they made the country proud.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that today is a golden day in Para Olympic Games in the history of India. These achievements have added to our joy. Hard work and tenacity of the players has brought glory to India. Players should continue to bring laurels, the country’s best wishes are with them. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that I heartily congratulate all sports lovers too.

Related