Madhya Pradesh CM congratulates gold medalist Sumit Antil

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that today is a day full of achievements for India in Para Olympics. While in other sports India has bagged gold and silver in various competitions held on August 29 and 30. At the same time, Sumit Antil has won the gold medal for India in athletics this evening. This is a matter of joy for the countrymen.



Expressing happiness on winning the gold medal by Antil, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has congratulated the talented player on behalf of the citizens of Madhya Pradesh.

