Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan unveils statue of former PM Vajpayee

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the statue of former Prime Minister Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday, during the stay in Ratlam. On this occasion, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also announced a scheme for supply of drinking water through taps in every household under the tap-water scheme in Palsoda village on the demand of the gram panchayat. Public representatives including MP Shri Guman Singh Damor, MLAs including Shri Chaitanya Kashyap, Shri Rajendra Pandey, Shri Dilip Makwana and District Panchayat President Shri Parmesh Mayda were present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that residents of Palsoda have always showered their love and blessings. We will not break their trust and will continue to work for their welfare. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also welcomed and honoured Swami Shri Ganga Giri Ji Maharaj. CM Shri Chouhan along with the public representatives garlanded the statue of Late Shri Vajpayee and offered floral tributes.