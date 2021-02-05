Concrete houses to every poor in the coming five years: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday witnessed the griha pravesh of 101 beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas EWS in Dosi village of Ratlam district. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that pucca houses will be provided to the poor in the coming five years. The first right on the state exchequer is that of the poor of the state. Shri Chouhan said that I have become the Chief Minister only to bring smiles on the face of the people and I will bring a smile. The Chief Minister announced several gifts for Ratlam district.

Water supply in every household in Ratlam city from July 1

The Chief Minister said that drinking water will be supplied to every household in Ratlam city from July 1. Factorieswill be set up on 1800 hectares of land in the district. The benefit of Pradhan Mantri Awas will be given to beneficiaries on priority. As many as 3 thousand houses will also be built for middle class people in the district. The Chief Minister said that an amount of Rs 115 crore will be spent for sewerage.Underground drains will be completed by the month of June. Internal roads will be built at a cost of Rs 126 crores in the district. The district hospital will be modernized and an auditorium will be constructed. Government housing facility will be provided in medical colleges. A commercial complex, vegetable market, etc. will be built at a cost of Rs. 150 crore.

The Chief Minister said that Rs 4 crores will be spent on the beautification of Hanuman Taal. In the coming days, Rs 25 crores will be spent on construction of roads and Rs 22 crores on building Transport Nagar. Street vendors will be given a loan of Rs 10 thousand to set up their own enterprise. He administered the pledge of de-addiction to all the people and distributed keys of houses to Pradhan Mantri Awas beneficiaries and certificates to Deendayal and Ladli Laxmi Yojana beneficiaries on the spot. A certificate of Rs 4 crore was presented to the Municipal Corporation Commissioner under the Amrit Sagar Beautification Scheme.

Strict action will be taken against those who take ration of the poor

The Chief Minister said that this is his maiden visit to Ratlam district after becoming the Chief Minister for the fourth time. The people of the region have given me their love and blessings. The Chief Minister informed that the names of 33 lakh new poor have been added to the ration card in the state. Now these poor people are being provided rice and wheat at the rate of Re. one per kg.In Ratlam district, 13 thousand new names have been added in the eligibility slips. The Chief Minister said that strict action will be taken against those who consume the ration meant for the poor. The Chief Minister said that after the end of Corona, marriages of girls from poor families will be conducted once again under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana. He informed that under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, cards of two crore people have been made in the state.

The Chief Minister said that his goal is to provide food, clothing and employment to the people of the state. Recently, interest of Rs. 550 crores of farmers has been waived. Names of 78 lakh farmers have been added to the list of Kisan Samman Yojana, and sent to the central government. The Chief Minister said that his goal is to empower women of self-help groups and increase their income. Wheat produced by every farmer will be purchased. He instructed the district administration to take strict action against the mafias and chit fund companies engaged in illegal trade in the district.

The programme was also addressed by MP Shri Guman Singh Damor and MLA Shri Chaitanya Kashyap.

Bhoomi pujan and dedication of construction works in Dosi village

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed bhoomi pujan and dedicated works worth Rs 415 crore in Dosi village of Ratlam district today.

MP Shri Guman Singh Damor, MLAs Shri Chaitanya Kashyap, Shri Rajendra Pandey and Shri Dilip Makwana, former Minister Shri Himmat Kothari, District Panchayat President Shri Parmesh Mayida, BJP District President Shri Rajendra Singh Lunera and other public representatives were present.