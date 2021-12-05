Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan releases ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur National Souvenir

New Delhi : Officials of the National Sikh Sangat called on Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the residence office today. A saropa was presented to Chief Minister Chouhan to honour him. A portrait of Sikh Gurus was also presented to Chief Minister Chouhan. Chouhan released Guru Tegh Bahadur National Souvenir ‘Hind Di Chadar’ published by Rashtriya Sikh Sangat.

The National Sikh Sangat discussed about organizing the Prakash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji on April 1 with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. The representatives of the Sangat also requested to publish literature on the contribution of Guru Tegh Bahadur, to spread information about him from door to door and celebrate the Balidan Diwas of Baba Fateh Singh and Zorawar Singh, the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, as Children’s Day on December 27.

Among those present in the meeting with Chief Minister Chouhan were National Sikh Sangat Delhi’s National Organising Secretary Avinash Jaiswal, National General Secretary Shri Bihari Lal Ji, Regional President Shri Ajit Singh Narang Indore and Shri Inderjit Singh Khanuja and Shri Jitesh Singh Khanuja also from Indore and Jaspal Singh Reel from Bhopal.