Service of sick person is paramount – Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Nar Sewa is Narayan Sewa. Service to the suffering person is equal to the service of God. Service to the sick person is paramount. The way in which arrangements have been made for investigation and treatment for all, including the poor, the underprivileged in the medical camp organised by Late Shri Kailash Prasoon Sarang Foundation, is commendable. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing a medical camp organised by Kailash Prasoon Sarang Foundation at Ashoka Garden, Bhopal.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that the camp has provided facilities for testing with state-of-the-art machines and treatment from specialist doctors of the country in their own city. This camp will prove to be effective in providing relief from the stress of costly treatment to the suffering persons. All necessary arrangements and public convenience have been taken care of in the camp. This camp is a unique example of micro planning. The cordial behaviour of the experts and paramedical staff is commendable.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan honoured Dr. Yugal Mishra, Heart Surgeon of Manipal Hospital New Delhi, Dr. Amit Joshi of Tata Cancer Hospital, Mumbai, Dr. Dilip Nikam, Cancer Specialist of Bombay Hospital, Mumbai, Dr. Suyash Kulkarni, Radiologist of Tata Memorial Hospital, Dr. Ashok Anand of JJ Hospital Mumbai, Dr. Srirang Bichu, Kidney Specialist from Bombay Hospital, Dr. Mohit Bhandari of Indore and Dr. Rakesh Taran, Cancer Specialist from Indore, etc who came to give their services in the camp.

Chief Minister Chouhan visited the camp for registration and admission centre, pathology sample collection centre, OPD, free medicine distribution centre, stalls set up by Gandhi Medical College, stalls of Chirayu Medical College and Hospital Bhopal and Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Science Indore, sickle cell anaemia test and counselling centre and free medicine distribution centre.

Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang said that Chief Minister Shri Chouhan presented a model of public participation of crisis management at the time of Corona crisis. In this, the government fought the battle against Corona together with the society. A health camp has been organised by Late Kailash Prasoon Sarang Foundation regarding this project of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. The government alone cannot do everything, the participation of the society is necessary in the field of health and education. All possible cooperation of doctors, health institutions has been received in the camp organised with this idea. Medical Education Minister Sarang expressed his gratitude to all. Minister Sarang presented a memento to Chief Minister Chouhan.