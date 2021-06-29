Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan plants sapling of Kachnar

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan here today, as part of his pledge to plant one sapling every day, planted a sapling of Kachnar in Smart Udyan. Kachnar is a beautiful seasonal flowering tree. Small or medium height trees of Kachnar are found all over India. Nature has kept many trees and plants full of medicinal properties, and Kachnar is one of them. The leaves, stem and flowers of this tree, which are laden with flowers after mid-March, are all useful in curing many ailments. Kachnar is counted among beautiful and useful trees. Many species are found in this tree.





