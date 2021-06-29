CM Chouhan orders both doses of vaccine to high risk groups

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that high risk groups should be given both doses of vaccine on priority basis. Action will be taken against those government officials-employees, who, despite having got the first dose of vaccine have not got the second dose after the time interval. The vaccination campaign is for the welfare of the individual and the society. Not getting the second dose of vaccine is equivalent to crime against the society.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the presentation session of the Group of Ministers constituted for vaccination and effective control of Covid infection. Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary, Minister of State for Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Shri Ramkhelawan Patel, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains and Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman were present in the meeting.



Vaccination certificate can be basis for entry in public places



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a special campaign should be conducted for the second dose of the vaccine. Those who have taken the first dose but are being negligent in getting the second dose, should be identified and given the second dose. Once 100 percent vaccination by the coaching classes operators is ensured, conducting classes can also be considered. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that special attention should be paid to the vaccination campaign in the border districts of the state. Also, special camps should be organized to administer the first dose of vaccine to persons above 45 on priority basis. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the system of giving entry in public places on producing vaccination certificate, can also be considered.



Cent percent vaccination in Nagar Panchayat Budhar and Nagar Parishad Khetia



It was informed during a presentation before the Group of Ministers, that 100 percent citizens have been fully vaccinated in Nagar Panchayat Budhar and Nagar Parishad Khetia. Cent percent vaccination has also been done in 66 gram panchayats of 13 districts of the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed to speed up vaccination in Seoni, Agar-Malwa, Morena, Anuppur, Chhatarpur, Mandsaur, Khargone, Tikamgarh, Bhind, Chhindwara, Mandla, Barwani, Satna, Sidhi, Jhabua, Damoh and Panna.



General vaccination of children should not be affected



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the campaign for 14 types of general vaccinations for children is also going on in the state along with Covid vaccination. Hence, Covid vaccination is not being administered to children on Tuesdays and Fridays so that their general vaccination is not affected.







