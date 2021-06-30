Madhya Pradesh CM addresses state about Covid 3rd wave

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that we have to be so alert towards Corona that we should be able to hear even the slightest sound of third wave in the state. For this, it is necessary to get maximum number of Corona tests conducted and contacts traced, so that each patient can be immediately identified, isolated and treated. There should be no laxity in this work.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh is ranked 32nd among all the states and union territories of the country in terms of Corona infection. The infection is at the lowest level, but we cannot be careless. We must adopt Covid appropriate behaviour and strictly adhere to Corona protocol.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that vaccination is going on at a fast pace in Madhya Pradesh under the Vaccination Mahaabhiyan. Madhya Pradesh ranks fourth in the country in terms of vaccination. As much as 33 pc of the 18 + population in the state have been vaccinated, while 40 pc in this category have been vaccinated in Gujarat and Rajasthan and 38 pc of eligible persons in Karnataka.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the status of Corona and vaccination work in the state through video conferencing in Mantralaya today. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Health Commissioner Shri Akash Tripathi etc. were present in the meeting.



More than 2 crore doses were administered in MP



More than 2 crore vaccine doses have been administered to persons above 18 in Madhya Pradesh. Out of these, the first dose has been administered to one crore 80 lakh persons and more than 20 lakh persons have been given the second dose.



38 new cases of Corona



As many as 38 new cases of Corona have been reported in the state. The weekly rate and today’s positivity rate of the state is 0.1 percent. The Corona recovery rate has increased to 98.8 percent. The number of active cases has come down to 630.



Testing must not be reduced



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed that Corona tests should not be reduced in any district of the state. Instructions were issued to increas testing in Alirajpur, Vidisha, Gwalior, Dewas, Sehore, Raisen, Dhar, Tikamgarh, Rajgarh and Barwani districts.



Pay special attention to the treatment of black fungus patients



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that 712 patients of black fungus are still undergoing treatment in the state. Special attention should be paid to their treatment. Ensure availability of ‘Amphotericin-B’’ injections and other medicines for treatment.



Record vaccinations in Vaccination Mahaabhiyan



Under the ongoing vaccination campaign in the state, 17 lakh 42 thousand people have been vaccinated in the state on 21 June, 11 lakh 6 thousand on 23 June and 10 lakh 10 thousand persons on 26 June. On June 24, 7 lakh 06 thousand people were vaccinated in the state and on June 28, 4 lakh 65 thousand persons were vaccinated.



Zero cases in 37 districts, 6 districts completely Corona free



No new case of Corona has been reported in 37 out of 52 districts in the state. At the same time, there are 6 districts which are completely Corona free. There is neither any new case in these districts nor are there any active cases here. These districts are Ashoknagar, Burhanpur, Dewas, Khandwa, Mandla and Sidhi.



New cases of Corona only in 15 districts



Now new cases of Corona have been reported only in 15 districts of the state which includes Bhopal, Indore, Betul, Jabalpur, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Raisen, Niwari, Barwani, Damoh, Guna, Gwalior, Harda, Narsinghpur and Neemuch districts. Seven new cases have been reported in Bhopal and 6 in Indore. In the remaining districts, less than 5 new cases of Corona have been reported.

Related