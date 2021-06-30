Madhya Pradesh CM held one-to-one discussion with Ministers Shri Tulsi Silawvat and Sushri Usha Thakur

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a one-to-one discussion with Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsi Silawat and Tourism and Culture Minister Sushri Usha Thakur at Mantralaya today. During this, he got information about departmental plans and works and gave necessary instructions.



Irrigation area will be increased



During discussion with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsi Silawat told that the area under irrigation in M.P. will be increased from 35 lakh hectare to 41 lakh hectare in the next four years. The work is being done at full speed on the resolve of the state government to make agriculture a profitable business. Shri Silawat thanked Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for the Ken-Betwa project. This project will change the picture of Bundelkhand region. Shri Silawat expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for the achievements of M.P. in Covid control, vaccination and smart city awards in the state.



Momentum to departmental works and projects



During discussion with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, Tourism and Culture Minister Sushri Usha Thakur said that in view of the immense potential of tourism in the state, all efforts are being made to boost up tourism. Departmental works and schemes are being expedited.

