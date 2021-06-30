Madhya Pradesh CM to honor doctors for unprecedented contributions

Bhopal: In the prime hospitality of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on the occasion of Doctor’s Day on July 1, a honor and dialogue programme has been arranged at Minto Hall, Bhopal at 11 am. All the dedicated doctors of the state would be honored for their unprecedented contribution on the occasion of National Doctors Day. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan will honor five doctors for their contribution in the field of medical profession.



Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang and Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. PrabhuramChoudhary will preside over the programme. In the programme organized under the joint aegis of the Department of Medical Education and Public Health and Family Welfare, there will be a tribute on the wall prepared in honor of the doctors who lost their lives while doing duty during Corona epidemic. Dr. Harihar Trivedi and Dr. Apoorva Puranic will also address the programme.



Medical Education Commissioner NishantVarwade will be present in the programme. Secretary-cum-Commissioner Health Shri AkashTripathi will throw light on the programme outline in the beginning. During the concluding of programme, vote of thanks will be expressed by the Director Medical Education. Other leading doctors will also address through the NIC link. The program will be telecast live through Doordarshan. The webcast can be connected live through the link http://webcast.gov.in/mp/cmevents/.

