Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan in order to his pledge to plant saplings every day, planted Ashoka sapling in Smart Park here today. Ashoka tree not only known to purifies the environment, but is also capable of making our body healthy. Ashoka tree is also important in magnifying the beauty of the gardens.
CM Chouhan of Madhya Pradesh plants sapling of Ashoka tree
