Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address the people of the state regarding the management of Covid-19. This address will be broadcast on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 7 pm through all the regional channels. Along with this, it will also be broadcast on the official social media platform. Lakhs of people will be connected through NIC’s webcast link https://webcast.gov.in/mp/cmevents.

