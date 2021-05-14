Madhya Pradesh govt. to give Rs 5,000 monthly pension to poor Corona-affected families: CM Shri Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that several families have lost their earning members and bread earners due to Corona pandemic. Such families are facing severe financial crisis. Children have lost their fathers and guardians, old parents have lost their sons and earning members of the family. The state government will provide Rs 5 thousand per month pension to such families.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that orphans, elderly and families will not have any problem in livelihood. The state government will take full care of this. Free education will be arranged for orphaned children, so that they can continue their education without hindrance. Orphans, elderly and families will be provided free ration with or without eligibility. The problem of their food will be solved.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that interest-free loan will be provided on the guarantee of the state government to members of families of orphaned children and senior citizens who want to set up their own business. State government will provide support to families who have no support. Orphans childrens are of our state. They will be taken care of by the state and the state government. The state government cannot leave any child in the lurch.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the Corona pandemic has destroyed many families. Many children have lost their parents, guardians and family members. With no bread winner in the families, such children have no means of livelihood.

