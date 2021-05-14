Jammu and Kashmir reports 4356 new positive cases, 177948 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Thursday informed that4365 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 1771from Jammu division and 2585 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 233763.Also 55 COVID-19 deaths have been reported,35 from Jammu Division and 20 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 2995 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 1228 from Jammu Division and 1767 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 233763 positive cases, 52848 are Active Positive, 177948 have recovered and 2967have died; 1332in Jammu division and 1635 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 7819421test results available, 7585658 samples have been tested as negative till 13thMay, 2021.

Till date 1943876 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 80929 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 52848 in isolation and 127948in home surveillance. Besides, 1679184 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 56416 positive cases (including 872 cases reported today) with 10687 Active Positive, 45078recovered (including 928cases recovered today), 651 deaths; Baramulla has 17533 positive cases (including 228 cases reported today)with 4098Active Positive, 13220recovered (including 219 cases recovered today), 215 deaths; Budgam reported 15132positive cases (including288 cases reported today)with 3987 active positive cases, 10998 recovered (including 150cases recovered today), 147 deaths; Pulwama has 10008 positive cases (including 262 cases reported today)with2511Active Positive, 7368recovered (including 151 cases recovered today)and 129 deaths; Kupwara has 8974 positive cases (including 186 cases reported today), 1744 Active Positive, 7118recoveries (including 63 cases recovered today), 112 deaths; Anantnag district has 11063 positive cases (including 304 cases reported today)with 4166 Active Positive, 6788recovered (including 51 cases recovered today), 129 deaths; Bandipora has 6617 positive cases (including118 cases reported today), with875Active Positive and 5670 recoveries (including 68 cases recovered today),72 deaths; Ganderbal has 6638 positive cases (including 92cases reported today)with 1087Active Positive, 5490 recoveries (including 35 cases recovered today)and61deaths; Kulgam has 7300 positive cases (including 165 cases reported today)with 3443 Active Positive, 3782recoveries (including66 cases recovered today)and 75 deaths while as Shopian has 4316 positive cases (including 70 cases reported today),1304active positive cases, 2968 recoveries (including 36 cases recovered today)and44 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 42442 positive cases (including 624 cases reported today) with 7589 active positive cases, 34095recoveries (including 723 cases recovered today), 758 deaths; Udhampur has 8266 positive cases (including 282cases reported today), 1557active positive cases, 6622 recoveries (including 141 cases recovered today)and87 deaths; Rajouri has 7451 positive cases (including 227 cases reported today)with 3060active positive, 4277recoveries (including 97 cases recovered today)and 114 deaths; Doda has 4519 positive cases (including 82cases reported today)with 776 Active positive, 3671 recovered and 72 deaths; Kathua has 6770 positive cases (including 157cases reported today), 1579 active positive cases, 5103 recovered(including 156cases recovered today) and 88deaths; Kishtwar has 3413 positive cases (including 80 cases reported today)with 397 Active Positive, 2990 recoveriesand26 deaths; Samba has 5203 positive cases (including 107 cases reported today)with 1670 active positive cases, 3456 recoveries and 77 deaths; Poonch has 3958 positive cases (including 94 cases reported today)with1008active positive, 2899recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today)and 51 deaths; Ramban has 3461 positive cases (including 43 cases reported today)with668 active positive cases, 2756 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today)and 37 deaths while Reasi has 4283 positive (including 75 cases reported today)with 642 active positive cases, 3619 recoveries (including94 cases recovered today)and 22 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 233763 positive cases in J&K, 20786have been reported as travelers while 212977 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2397 COVID dedicated beds, 2136 Isolation beds with 780vacant beds and 261 ICU beds where 83 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2723 COVID dedicated beds, 2590 Isolation beds where 1007 beds are vacant and 133 ICU beds where 66are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 5120 COVID dedicated beds, 4726 Isolation beds with 1787 beds vacant and 394 ICU beds with 149vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 16.59 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.