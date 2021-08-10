Madhya Pradesh CM addresses about relief and rehabilitation work

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that 8832 persons have been rescued and 32 thousand persons have been shifted to safely to relief camps in the flood affected areas of the state. Our NDRF and SDRF teams deserve special appreciation for saving the lives of people by risking their own lives. The work of relief and rehabilitation of flood victims should be done with full readiness and dedication. Hand pumps should be repaired. All the 12 departments of the Task Force Committee should undertake relief and rehabilitation work on a war footing under the direction of the concerned ministers.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was taking a meeting of the task force committee of 12 departments constituted for flood relief in Mantralaya today through video conferencing. All the Ministers of the Task Force, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains and all the concerned officers were present in the meeting.



Eligible persons should not be left out, the ineligible should not get the benefits



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that the survey of the damage caused by floods should be accurate and transparent. It should be ensured that no affected person is left out and no inligible person gets the benefits. Revenue Minister Shri Govind Singh Rajput gave detailed information about the damage. Agriculture Minister Shri Kamal Patel informed about the damage to crops. Home Minister Narottam Mishra informed about the rescue and relief operations.



Take special care of water hygiene



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed the Public Health Engineering Department to take special care for the cleanliness of drinking water in the flood affected areas. Water sources should be cleaned through chlorine etc. Hand pumps should be repaired. Minister Brijendra Singh Yadav informed that the work of purification of drinking water, cleaning of debris and pesticide spray is going on.



Provide immediate relief of Rs 6 thousand each



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that an immediate relief of Rs 6 thousand should be provided to those whose houses have been damaged so that they can do some repairs or make arrangements to stay elsewhere. After the completion of the survey, an amount of Rs 1 lakh 20 thousand will also be given for the house.



Provide 50kg wheat/flour to each family



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it should be ensured that every flood affected family gets 50kg of wheat or flour.



Roads should be repaired soon



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that the roads and culverts damaged by floods should be repaired fast. Connectivity should also be restored. Alternate routes should be prepared immediately for the bridges, which are not repairable Public Works Minister Shri Gopal Bhargava informed that 189 minor bridges and culverts, 7 major bridges have been damaged due to floods. The damage to the roads is about Rs 207 crore.



Special care must be taken to ensure that diseases do not spread



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed the Health Department to take special care to check spread of diseases in the flood affected areas. Arrangement of treatment and medicines and spraying should be done. Public Health Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary informed that 139 health centers are providing services in 386 flood-affected villages.



Diseases must not spread in animals



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed the Animal Husbandry Department that the health of the animals should also be fully protected. We must ensure that any diseases do not spread in them. Arrangements should be made for burial of dead animals. Compensation for animal loss should be given based on the survey of the damage. Animal Husbandry Minister Shri Prem Singh Patel informed about the damage and relief.



180 fair price shops affected



Food Minister Shri Bisahulal Singh informed that 180 fair price shops have been affected by the floods. Alternative arrangements have been made for distribution of ration. Urban Development Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh said that arrangements for clean drinking water, electricity, cleanliness etc. are being ensured in the flood-affected urban areas.



Repair of dams and canals



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed the Water Resources Department to get the repair work of damaged dams and canals done on a war footing. Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsiram Silavat informed that irrigation has been affected in 8 lakh hectare area due to floods.



Power supply resumed in most places



Energy Minister Shri Pradyuman Singh Tomar informed that electricity has been restored in most of the flood affected places. In places where water logging persists, power supply will be restored as soon as the water recedes.



Rs 1 lakh 20 thousand from the convergence of MNREGA



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed the Rural Development Department to provide Rs.1 lakh 20 thousand from the MGNREGA convergence for reconstructing the houses of those whose houses have been damaged in the floods. Rural Development Minister Shri Mahendra Singh Sisodia informed that the flood has caused a loss of about Rs.100 crore.



Arrangements for cooked food should be made



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that arrangements should be made to prepare food by the mid-day meal cooks for the flood affected.

Related