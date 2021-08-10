Tourists to get area-specific handicrafts in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Minister of Tourism, Culture and Spirituality, Sushri Usha Thakur said that now the tourists will be able to get the handicrafts of the region-specific handicrafts at the tourist place itself. For this, the tourism department has trained the craftsmen of Mahor and Ladpura in Niwari district, Basari in Chhatarpur, Madla in Panna, and Uchehra in Satna district in the new techniques of handicrafts. Sushri Thakur was observing a three-day prototype exhibition organized by Tourism Corporation at Palash Residency. Sushri Thakur said that whenever tourists visit Orchha, Khajuraho, Panna National Park, and Maihar Devi, they desire to buy handicraft items made in specific particular area. Keeping this in mind, the tourism department has trained local craftsmen to make useful and decorative items along with their traditional work.



Principal Secretary Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla said that Madhya Pradesh is a craft rich state. In order to connect every district with art and craft tourism, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Corporation has given advanced training in innovative design and technology by master trainer to craftsmen at local level. With this employment will be available at the local level as well as handicraft items will be available to the tourists at the tourist place itself. This handicraft item will also be available for sale at hotels and souvenir shops of Madhya Pradesh Tourism. Now the country and abroad will also be able to get acquired with the art and craft of Madhya Pradesh.



A three-day exhibition of prototypes has been organized by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation at Palash Residency. In this, items made from metal craft, textile handicraft, iron craft, woodcraft, and terracotta have been put on display. Iron Craft Planter, Candle Stand, Spoon Hanger, Textile Handicraft Cushion, Table Runner, Wood Craft Tray, Hanging Watch, Folded Table, Terracotta Planter, Lampshade, Serve Tray and Metal Craft Decorative Objects is the center of attraction. Interested persons can buy manufactured goods by looking at the prototypes at Palash Residency.



On this occasion, Shri Keshav Rao Shad, General Manager (Operations) of Tourism Corporation, Shri Nagendra Mehta, Advisor Art and Craft, concerned officers and employees of the Tourism Department were present.

Related