Luminous Infoways Celebrates 22nd Annual Day

Bhubaneswar: Odisha-based IT major Luminous Infoways celebrated its 22nd foundation day here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the ceremony, Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha Sujeet Kumar said Odisha offers one of the best ecosystems for startups with a blend between investors and entrepreneurs to get a balanced outcome and achieve a win-win solution for all. The State Government aims to provide a level playing field and the best business ecosystem, he added.

Congratulating president and co-founder of Luminous Infoways Jayashree Mohanty for completing 21 years of expertise, he said women signify shakti or power and are storehouses of energy that drives the universe – energy so potent that it can transform everything it touches. He also paid rich tribute to women empowerment and inspiring women achievers.

Joining as guest of honour virtually, Indian diplomat Deepak Vohra said the e-governance initiatives in India took a broader dimension in the mid 1990s for wider sectoral applications with emphasis on citizen-centric services. Its path-breaking digital initiatives hold tremendous potential to spur entrepreneurship, increase India’s global competitiveness and meet the nation’s goal of growth for all, he added.

In her inaugural address, president and co-founder of Luminous Infoways Jayashree Mohanty stressed on ease of doing business and start-up ecosystem in Odisha. She also highlighted the company’s contribution in the digital revolution in the last two decades.

Managing Director and CEO of Luminous Infoways Tanmay Mohanty said this year, the annual day celebration has been dedicated to employees who have brought laurels to the State by developing user-friendly IT solutions. Founded in 2001, Luminous Infoways has been serving in five states in the country and other countries like Uganda, Kenya and Middle East. Sharing the future plans of the company, he said, “Instead of trying hands at new sectors, we will set our benchmark in the existing domains like e-governance, agriculture, construction, education and healthcare.”

On the occasion, employees with exemplary performances in 2021-22 were felicitated with awards and cash prizes.

