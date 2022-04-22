Airtel demonstrates blazing fast 5G and innovative enterprise use cases at the Bengal Global Business Summit

Bhubaneswar: Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s premier communications solutions provider, demonstrated its superfast and ultra-low latency LIVE 5G network at the Bengal Global Trade Expo 2022 (BGTE 2022) in Kolkata Science City. The demonstration was done in standalone mode using the 3.4-3.5 GHz band trial spectrum allotted to Airtel by the Department of Telecom.

Visitors got a peek into the exciting digital world enabled by 5G. With speeds of up to 1.4 Gbps and latency of less than 20 ms, Airtel 5G showcased a range of use cases for customers and businesses. These included cloud gaming and 8K video streaming on commercially available 5G smartphones along with immersive virtual reality based experience using VR devices and Neckband 360 degree.

As part of its #5GforBusiness initiative, Airtel showcased the Connected Factory of the Future with automated manufacturing and quality inspection using the high speed low latency of 5G. In addition, Airtel demonstrated the drone based inventory management that promises to revolutionise manufacturing and supply chains.

In addition to the 5G use cases, Airtel showcased its range of digital connectivity and productivity offerings such as Airtel IoT and Airtel Office Internet – an all-in-one internet solution designed to support today’s remote and mobile workforce.

Siddharth Sharma, CEO, West Bengal and Odisha, Bharti Airtel said, “Airtel is pioneering 5G in India. This demonstration is another validation of the 5G readiness of our network and our deep innovation capabilities and partnerships across the digital ecosystem. We look forward to delighting our customers and businesses with world-class 5G experience and digital applications.”

Earlier this year, Airtel had conducted India’s first 5G network demonstration over 700 MHz spectrum on the outskirts of Kolkata in partnership with Nokia. It achieved high speed wireless broadband network coverage of 40 Km between two 3GPP standard 5G sites in real life conditions.

Airtel is spearheading 5G technology in India and successfully demonstrated India’s first 5G experience over a live 4G network in Hyderabad last year. It has demonstrated India’s first rural 5G trial as well as the first cloud gaming experience on 5G. As part of #5GforBusiness, Airtel has joined forces with leading global consulting and technology companies and brands to test multiple 5G based solutions