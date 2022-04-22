TPCODL focuses on continuous Network upgradation, technology, customer service to strengthen reliable power supply

Bhubaneswar : TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, has gained a strong foothold through network augmentation and infrastructure refurbishment during the last financial year to deliver reliable power supply in its licensed area of operations. Company has focused on innovative technology and better customer service to improve the overall scenario in electricity distribution.

Strengthening its network, TPCODL has added, augmented and replaced overhead 33 kV electric wires of over 100 circuit kilometres (ckms) and 11kV wires of more than 1100 ckms. More than 1000 distribution sub-stations (DSS) have been refurbished to better the supply quality in various areas. The company has added 42,743 new LT and HT poles in its network apart from strengthening of around 10,900 poles and concreting 37800 poles. While, augmenting and strengthening the infrastructure, TPCODL has also ensured focus on safety. Fencing has been done at over 1200 open DSS including 100 DSS in elephant prone areas.

Pro-active maintenance of equipment and network infrastructure has delivered encouraging results. The company has adopted condition based maintenance systems like Thermography and Dissolved Gas Analysis to detect lifespan of equipment and perform maintenance at right time. This has resulted in 37% reduction in 11 kV interruptions and 64% reduction in 33kV interruptions during in the 2021-22 financial year as compared to the interruptions a year before.

In order to make electricity supply related services more customer-friendly, TPCODL has taken up a number of initiatives during the last fiscal. The Company has enhanced the number of customer care centres to 14 during the year by opening new ones at places like Dhenkanal, Paradip, Salipur and Jagatsinghpur. It even has reached out to the rural consumers through the Gaon Chalo initiative by organising over 660 camps in various villages. To make complaint and bill payments easier, TPCODL has focused on digital platforms and promoted TPCODL Mitra app which is a one-stop digital solutions to various services including bill payment, new connection, complaint etc. To promote digital payment a 2% rebate on timely payment of bills on digital platform was given and ran the Pay & Win scheme for customers making online bill payment within the due date.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. M. Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, TPCODL, said, “With all the refurbishment, network augmentation and inclusion of modern result-oriented technologies happening, TPCODL’s distribution infrastructure is shaping up well. We are also working on technological upgradation & many other aspects of our operations to serve our customers with the best services and most reliable electricity supply.”