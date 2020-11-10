Lt Governor Manoj Sinha releases Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gold & Silver coins

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha released Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gold & Silver coins ahead of Diwali for millions of devotees worldwide.

Lt Governor Sinha said he is fortunate to have got the opportunity to release Maa Vaishno Devi coins. Maa is worshipped lovingly and showers immense light, blessings and ultimate benediction upon the devotees.

Referring to the coins, the Lt Governor said, few seekers are not able to travel to Vaishno Devi’s sunlit peak of mountain at Katra due to Corona Pandemic, so the Shrine Board has decided to make the coins available in Jammu and Delhi as well.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said Maa Goddess’s prayer from the deepest core of heart brings bliss, peace and prosperity. SHE represents the absolute energy, the ultimate illumination and harmony for mankind and during these testing times, we all seek health and prosperity for the society.

He stressed that it is important for the people to choose the path of peace in the interest of humanity.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has developed 2g, 5g & 10g Gold and Silver coins of guaranteed purity carrying an impression of the Holy Pindies. The rates of the coins depend on the denomination chosen and the prevailing gold/silver rates. Currently, Silver coin 10gm is available at Rs. 770.00, Silver coin 5gm for Rs. 410.00, Gold coin 2gm for Rs 11490.00, Gold coin 5gm for Rs 28150.00 and Gold coin 10 gm for Rs. 55880.00

These coins are available at Souvenir Shops at Bhawan, Jammu Airport, Katra, Kalika Dham Jammu and JK House, 5 Prithviraj Road, Delhi.

It is pertinent to mention that Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has recently launched many initiatives like online darshan, home delivery of Pooja Prasad and Mobile App to facilitate the devotees of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi ji.

Sh. Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor and Sh. Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board were present on the occasion.

