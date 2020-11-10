Jammu and Kashmir reports 460 new positive cases, 92245 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Monday informed that 460 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 153 from Jammu division and 307 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 99352. Also 09 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 01 from Jammu division and 08 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 564 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 179 from Jammu Division and 385 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 92245 positive cases, 5565 are Active Positive, 99352 have recovered and 1542 have died; 519 in Jammu division and 1023 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 2505835 test results available, 2406483 samples have been tested as negative till November 09, 2020.

Till date 668726 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 15627 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 5565 in isolation and 42711 in home surveillance. Besides, 603281 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 20574 positive cases (including 161 cases reported today) with 1427 Active Positive, 18766 recovered (including 119 cases recovered today), 381 deaths; Baramulla has 6526 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today) with 902 Active Positive, 5474 recovered (including 96 cases recovered today), 150 deaths; Pulwama reported 4784 positive cases (including 05 case reported today) with 171 active positive cases, 4530 recovered (including 25 cases recovered today), 83 deaths; Kulgam has 2528 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 88 Active Positive, 2392 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today), 48 deaths; Shopian has 2263 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 91 Active Positive, 2137 recovered (including 17 cases recovered today) and 35 deaths; Anantnag district has 4327 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today) with 193 Active Positive, 4059 recovered (including 14 cases recovered today), 75 deaths; Budgam has 6276 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 296 Active Positive and 5885 recovered (including 28 cases recovered today), 95 deaths; Kupwara has 4688 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 436 Active Positive, 4177 recovered (including 32 cases recovered today), 75 deaths; Bandipora has 4157 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 181 Active Positive, 3930 recovered (including 12 cases recovered today), 46 deaths and Ganderbal has 3767 positive cases (including 31 cases reported today) with 258 active positive cases, 3474 recoveries (including 40 cases reported today)and 35 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 18469 positive cases (including 99 cases reported today) with 625 active positive cases, 17574 recoveries (including 100 cases recovered today), 270 deaths; Rajouri has 3269 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 90 active positive cases, 3131 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 48 deaths; Ramban has 1689 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 101 active positive, 1570 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today) and 18 deaths; Kathua has 2525 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 58 Active positive, 2434 recovered (including 11 cases recovered today), 33 deaths; Udhampur has 2863 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today) with 183 active positive cases, 2648 recovered (including 21 cases reported today) and 32 deaths; Samba has 2225 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 92 Active Positive, 2108 recoveries and 25 deaths; Doda has 2730 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 104 active positive cases, 2578 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today), 48 deaths; Poonch has 2312 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 80 active positive, 2210 recoveries (including 20 cases reported today), 22 deaths; Reasi has 1333 positive cases with 58 active positive, 1267 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today)and 08 deaths while Kishtwar has 2047 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 131 active positive cases and 1901 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today) and 15 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 99352 positive cases in J&K 10069 have been reported as travelers while 89283 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1306 COVID dedicated beds, 1170 Isolation beds with 1060 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 102 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 1808 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 122 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3651 COVID dedicated beds, 3367 Isolation beds with 2868 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 224 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 10.74 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.

