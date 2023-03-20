Srinagar: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha formally opens Asia’s largest Tulip Garden at Srinagar for public. Sinha invited people from all over the world to visit J&K and discover the mesmerising beauty of 16 Lakh tulip flowers & enjoy the warm hospitality of our people.

Directed the Vice Chancellor of SKUAST Kashmir to make arrangement for growing Tulip’s planting material in J&K instead of relying on imports. The effort will ensure that J&K is able to tap the Rs 400 crores market of Tulips in the country.