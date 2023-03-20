Australia defeated India in the second One Day International by 10 wickets at Vishakhapatnam. Put to bat first, Indian batsmen were all out for 117 in just 26 overs. Virat Kohli with 31 and Axar Patel with 29 were the top scorers for the hosts. Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc with the five wicket haul. Sean Abbott took three and Nathan Ellis two wickets.

In reply, Australia overhauled the target in just 11 overs without losing a single wicket. They scored 121 with Mitchell Marsh scoring 66 and Travis Head, 51.

The three match series is now levelled at 1-1. India won the first ODI in Mumbai by five wickets.