Lionsgate India acquires exclusive streaming rights for Hollywood Blockbusters from PVR Pictures

Hyderabad: Hollywood content leader Lionsgate has acquired streaming rights of multiple blockbuster movies from PVR Pictures for Lionsgate Play. Lionsgate Play is one of the leading Hollywood content curator platforms in the country with various critically and commercially acclaimed films in its data base. The deal includes several titles that are Premiers and some marquee library titles with huge box office behind them. Lionsgate Play is constantly adding to its already robust movie catalogue to bring the best of Hollywood to the Indian consumers. The Lionsgate Play portfolio already includes hit Hollywood films across genres such as action-thriller to comedy and drama and has seen very promising response from Indian consumers.

The newly acquired cinema collection has films which have witnessed enormous global box office numbers. To name a few, Brad Pitt starrer Fury earned 200+ Million Dollars; Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone starrer The Tomb Aka Escape Plan which earned approximately 150 Million Dollars; Vin Diesel & Karl Urban starrer Riddick which earned about 100 million Dollars amongst many others. The films will be released in batches, this June Lionsgate Play will release Bandidas a Western action comedy film starring Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz and Jet Li’s Kiss Of The Dragon as part of its Friday Blockbusters series. The rollout will continue through 2020. Recognizing the growing demand for Hollywood films in local Indian languages the OTT player will be dubbing some of these films in Hindi, Tamil, Telegu and more in the near future.

This partnership with PVR enables Lionsgate Play to offer world-wide quality content to their audiences. With the changing times and the country being under lockdown due to the global pandemic the demand for content has only gone up. This is the first of many such deals to be announced, Lionsgate is constantly investing into exclusive premiere titles for its platform.

