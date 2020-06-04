Bajaj Auto partners with HDFC Bank for Two-Wheeler loans

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto, the world’s favourite Indian has joined hands with HDFC Bank to facilitate retail financing solutions to its customers. Under this special tie-up, customers of Bajaj Auto can now access HDFC Bank’s expertise and extensive network across India to avail of hassle free end-to-end digital processes and services.

HDFC Bank is one of India’s largest banks with an extensive reach of 5300+ branches serving more than Five CR customers. Additionally, they have been one of the pioneers in digital banking solutions and processes. This tie-up between Bajaj Auto & HDFC Bank will therefore offer numerous advantages to customers who are looking to purchase Motorcycles on finance.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, “We are pleased to have partnered with HDFC Bank to offer retail financing solutions to our customers. The bank’s pan India presence will help us further expand our customer base in India and this will be extremely beneficial for our potential customer who may need financing support amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. Both Bajaj Auto and HDFC Bank are committed to provide a seamless experience to our customer.”

Mr Arvind Kapil, Country Head for Retail Lending at HDFC Bank said “The partnership between HDFC Bank and Bajaj Auto is a win win for the customers. Both the brands stand for creating an enhanced customer experience and this announcement is one more step in that direction. As the lockdown eases, we are already witnessing green shoots in the two wheeler market especially in the semi urban and rural areas. Further with the prediction of a normal monsoon, we are optimistic of a turnaround in the time to come.”

