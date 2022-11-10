[LG SIGNATURE Inspirations] Technology Meets Superb Tastes and Masterful Harmonies in London

New Delhi : Art has always been at the core of LG SIGNATURE’s philosophy from the beginning of the brand. Seeking to inspire people with the most esteemed artistic collaborations, the brand has supported various major cultural events around the globe that deliver immersive experiences at the crossroads of art and technology.

Just in time for the beautiful autumn season, LG SIGNATURE re-introduced itself to London’s thriving, vibrant culture by sponsoring October’s London Restaurant Festival (LRF), where it successfully indulged the most sophisticated foodies with exceptional tastes and unforgettable experiences.

A highlight of the LRF 2022 Autumn Edition collaboration was LG SIGNATURE’s wine tasting series, which was proudly hosted as its latest ultra-exclusive “LG SIGNATURE Hosts” experience. Dubbed the “Penthouse Supper Club,” this first of four wine tasting events welcomed customers, who resonated with the brand’s sophisticated living message, to London City Island’s sprawling penthouse with a tasting facilitated by sommelier Ryen Snowden.

While teaching guests how to best store their wines, Snowden demonstrated the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar’s ability to recreate ideal temperatures and humidity levels through its state-of-the-art technology that fully preserves the flavor. What’s more, drinks were paired with delectable canapes prepared by none other than multiple Michelin Star award-winning chef Tim Spedding, with the help of the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator with customizable temperature settings for diverse ingredients.

Meanwhile, last week was a fine time for classical aficionados and rock lovers to come together through their love of music. As a continuation of the “LG SIGNATURE Hosts” experiences, and LG SIGNATURE’s ongoing partnership with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, top tier media from a number of leading lifestyle publications were invited to the Royal Albert Hall for the Symphonic Queen concert, in celebration of over 50 years of timeless hits by iconic rock band, Queen.

True to the brand’s philosophy of “Art Inspires Technology, Technology Completes Art,” LG SIGNATURE continues to provide unique customer experiences that marry the best of art with the most cutting edge of technology. For more on the premium brand’s collaborations with globally-renowned art institutions, stay tuned in to the LG SIGNATURE Inspirations series.