LG CEO Visits Africa to Back Busan for World Expo 2030

Busan, South Korea’s beautiful port city, is among several cities to have officially announced their desire to host World Expo 2030, after it turned in a formal bid to the Bureau International des Expositions in September under the city’s theme: “Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future.”

To express its passionate support for a Korean city beloved by millions across the globe, LG CEO William Cho recently headed to three countries in Africa including Tanzania, Côte d’Ivoire and Ethiopia as a special envoy for South Korea.

On his first visit to the region since his appointment last year, Mr. Cho was on a mission to not only promote greater cooperation with East Africa, but also highlight the company’s full support for vibrant Busan’s World Expo 2030 ambitions.

During his visit, CEO Cho also made sure to state how East Africa had become a promising, rapidly-growing market through strong economic fundamentals underpinned by a youthful, urbanizing middle-class population and ever-increasing investment in infrastructure and other key economic sectors.

“As we see great opportunities and potential in this market, we will continue to strengthen our business relationships with countries in the region to help them unlock their full potential,” said Mr. Cho.

While visiting Tanzania, Mr. Cho met with Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and several other senior government officials to pledge the company’s commitment to expanding the nation’s distribution and retail network in an effort to aid the growth of the economy and make life better for local communities.

During this memorable meeting, Prime Minister Majaliwa lauded LG for believing in the country through investment and creating opportunities for locals.

“We applaud LG for its contributions to our economy and reaffirm our government’s support in creating a conducive environment for local and foreign companies willing to do business in Tanzania,” said Prime Minister Majaliwa.

To expand its business in Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Sudan, LG is opening new shops and refurbishing existing ones as it seeks to keep pace with the continent’s rising demand for the company’s home appliances, entertainment devices and air solutions.

The company will continue championing Busan, Korea’s picturesque coastal city, as the perfect host for World Expo 2030 by executing diverse promotional events worldwide with the help of its influential global network comprised of 140 subsidiaries.