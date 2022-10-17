LG Partners With Unity to Offer New Experiences in the Virtual Space

New Delhi : LG Electronics (LG) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Unity, the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, for the development of meta-home and digital humans.

Meta-home will let users create a highly accurate ‘digital twin’ of their personal living space, enabling them to spend time in a dynamic, virtual version of their own home. All the LG products installed in the user’s real home can be found inside meta-home. What’s more, any adjustments the user makes to their LG devices’ settings, features or functions within the digital environment will be reflected in the real world, providing an innovative, convenient method of control and an enjoyable, new customer experience.

Users can also customize their digital abode by rearranging the furniture and appliances, and come together with other meta-home users from all over the world to share personal tips and experiences of using LG’s advanced lifestyle solutions.

On top of that, meta-home will feature ultra-lifelike digital humans that can sense when users need assistance, offering timely support, for example, should they require help managing a specific appliance function. Through the integration of LG’s voice recognition, natural language processing and contextual learning technologies, as well as Unity’s sophisticated engine – which is used across various industries – these digital helpers will be able to communicate in an exceptionally natural way.

In addition to their conversational skills, meta-home’s virtual occupants will make interactions feel more ‘human’ thanks to their realistic, situationally-appropriate facial expressions and gestures.

“Meta-home featuring digital humans will leverage LG’s advanced technologies and in-depth understanding of consumers and the home environment, and Unity’s unrivaled capabilities in RT3D and computer graphics, to deliver a true customer-experience innovation,” said Dr. Kim Byoung-hoon, CTO and executive vice president of LG Electronics.