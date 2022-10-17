‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for Divyangjan organized in Alwar, Rajasthan

New Delhi : A ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to ‘Divyangjan’ under the ADIP Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India was organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO, Social Justice and Empowerment Department and District Administration Alwar today at Pratap Auditorium in Alwar City, Rajasthan.

Ku. Pratima Bhoumik, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment the Chief Guest of the function inaugurated the distribution camp. Shri Tikaram Jully, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of Rajasthan presided over the function alongside Member of Parliament of Alwar Shri Balak Nath , local public representatives and dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering Ku. Pratima Bhoumik, Union MoS said that central government is committed towards the empowerment of Divyangjan and is working on the vision of Prime Minister by serving the last man in line and to empower them to bring them in the main stream of society. Speaking over the achievement and work done by her ministry Union Minister of State informed that central government implemented Right to persons with Disability Act 2016 which now provided the provision to increase the category of Disabilities from 7 to 21. Reservation of persons with disability in education institutes increased from 3 to 5 percent and reservation in government jobs has been increased from 3 percent to 4 percent. Scheme of Universal ID cards for Divyanjan will ease the difficulty faced by Persons with Disabilities as it is accepted pan India basis.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Tikaram Jully, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of Rajasthan informed about the work done by state their government for empowering Divyangjan highlighting the work done towards digitization and online facilities which are made available by government.

Member of Parliament of Alwar Shri Balak Nath, thanks the central government and the union minister for implementing such welfare scheme to provide benefit to the needy in his constituency.

A total of 2933 Aids and Assistive devices of different categories with value of worth Rs. 2 Crore 01 Lakh will be distributed Block wise manner free of cost among 1564 pre identified Divyangjan who were assessed during assessment camps organized by ALIMCO in the various location of Alwar.

Different type of assistive devices which will be distributed among identified Divyangjan beneficiaries in a phase manner who were registered during assessment camps at Block Level which includes 231 Motorized Tricycle, 528 Tricycle, 285 Wheelchairs, 834 Crutches, 340 Walking Sticks, 16 Rollators, 09 Smart Phone, 37 Smart Cane, 05 Braille Kit, 04 C. P Chair, 170 MSIED Kit, 01 ADL Kit (for leprosy) with Cell phone, 212 Hearing Aid machines and 261 Artificial Limbs and calipers.

Dr Jitendra Kumar Soni, District Collector, SP, Alwar district, senior official from Social Welfare Department, Alwar and ALIMCO were also present during the function.