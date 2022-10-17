India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.33 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.33 Cr (2,19,33,43,651) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.11 Cr (4,11,47,585) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415330 2nd Dose 10120047 Precaution Dose 7058237 FLWs 1st Dose 18437030 2nd Dose 17718655 Precaution Dose 13720437 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41147585 2nd Dose 32127377 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61986688 2nd Dose 53243367 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561376594 2nd Dose 516157426 Precaution Dose 99462901 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204043629 2nd Dose 197043851 Precaution Dose 50290967 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127678175 2nd Dose 123197737 Precaution Dose 48117618 Precaution Dose 21,86,50,160 Total 2,19,33,43,651

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 26,834. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 1,841 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,75,149.

2,060 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,10,863 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.86 Cr (89,86,99,680) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.02% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.86%.