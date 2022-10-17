National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.33 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.33 Cr (2,19,33,43,651) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.11 Cr (4,11,47,585) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10415330
2nd Dose 10120047
Precaution Dose 7058237
FLWs 1st Dose 18437030
2nd Dose 17718655
Precaution Dose 13720437
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41147585
2nd Dose 32127377
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61986688
2nd Dose 53243367
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561376594
2nd Dose 516157426
Precaution Dose 99462901
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204043629
2nd Dose 197043851
Precaution Dose 50290967
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127678175
2nd Dose 123197737
Precaution Dose 48117618
Precaution Dose 21,86,50,160
Total 2,19,33,43,651

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 26,834. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 1,841 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,75,149.

 

2,060 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,10,863 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.86 Cr (89,86,99,680) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.02% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.86%.

 

