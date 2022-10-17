India offers the unbeatable combination of talent, scale and skill to the world: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi : Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal has said that India offers the unbeatable combination of talent, scale and skill to the world. He was interacting with the students after visiting the Knowledge part at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Chennai.

Shri Goyal said that the campus of IIT-Chennai was truly outstanding. It is a piece of art because science alone cannot define this place. Science is an enabler, art is in all of your minds which also helps come up with simple solutions for our day-to-day problems, he added.

The Minister spoke about India’s immense innovation potential and said that the World would also want to engage with sustainability and newer technologies at an affordable price and they would look towards India for it because of our innovation and talent pool. “Sustainability, energy efficiency, electric mobility coupled with India’s manufacturing skills, every innovation and technology developed here has a huge market”, he added.

Shri Goyal said that India offered a huge market of over a billion people who are now connected to the whole world through television and smart phones. India offers the largest aspirational population, he added.

The Minister noted that world today recognises that India’s time to shine has arrived. India’s demographic dividend, our large young population is another factor that is our strength, he said. Countries across the globe are today wooing us and is attracted to us for the talent pool and skillset India has to offer, he added.

Addressing the students, Shri Goyal said that the nation would be grateful to every contribution of our youth and our students. He observed that the scale of India’s aspirational population can help them get the economies of scale, can power the technologies they are producing and can economise the output of their work.

Shri Goyal urged the students to have a bold vision and big ambition. “We as a country should have Big, Heavy, Audacious Goals. It abbreviates to BHAG. We all need to participate in the journey as we work our way towards becoming a developed nation and run collectively towards this goal”, he added.

The Minister said that innovation is elementary, simple thinking leading to solutions of a range of problems that can help our country and the world and students can all contribute immensely to these solutions. As we power our way into Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, these 25 years are going to define India and its future, he noted.