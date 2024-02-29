LG Electronics India partners with Skyesports to revolutionize gaming in India

Bengaluru – LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable brand, today announced an exclusive partnership with Skyesports, India’s leading esports tournament organizer. This ground-breaking collaboration aims to revolutionize the gaming landscape in India by combining LG’s cutting-edge technology with Skyesports’ unparalleled expertise in organizing top-tier esports events and engaging gaming content.

Under the terms of the partnership, LG and Skyesports will explore various avenues in the esports industry, with a primary focus on promoting LG UltraGear gaming monitors. The alliance will encompass a range of initiatives designed to foster community engagement, elevate gaming experiences, and showcase the potential of LG’s state-of-the-art gaming monitors.

In addition to the association with top PC influencers such as Shreeman Legend and Thor Gaming, LG and Skyesports are thrilled to announce an exclusive partnership with Gods Reign, amongst India’s most notable esports organizations. This partnership will see LG providing technological support through its UltraGear monitors, empowering Gods Reign to excel in their competitive endeavours. Furthermore, LG and Skyesports will be organizing a series of esports LAN events across India, providing gamers with the opportunity to compete in exhilarating tournaments and first-hand experience the exceptional performance of LG UltraGear monitors.

Commenting on the partnership, Yoojae Kim- Director, Business Solutions, LG Electronics India said, “We are thrilled to embark on this exclusive partnership with Skyesports, a pioneering force in India’s gaming and esports arena. This collaboration not only underscores LG’s commitment to elevating gaming experiences but also aligns perfectly with our mission to empower gamers with cutting-edge technology. Together with Skyesports, we aim to ignite the passion for gaming across India, fostering a vibrant community and showcasing the prowess of LG UltraGear monitors in the competitive gaming landscape.”

Meanwhile, Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO, Skyesports, expressed excitement about the collaboration, saying, “We’re incredibly excited to kick off this collaboration with LG, a pioneer in the consumer electronics industry. We have already unveiled much of our 2024 esports roadmap with the return of our flagship IPs, boasting expanded prize pools and broader formats which has set the stage for long-term partnerships like this one. With LG onboard, we’re set to introduce large-scale LAN events, directly engaging with gaming communities at the grassroots level. LG’s commitment to gaming aligns with our vision of uplifting India’s esports scene through grassroot-level tournaments, immersive on-ground events, and positioning India as a prominent hub for international esports competitions. Together, I look forward to redefining the gaming landscape in 2024, offering unparalleled experiences and opportunities for gamers across the nation and beyond.”

With this strategic alliance, LG and Skyesports are poised to reshape the gaming landscape in India, fuelling innovation, fostering community engagement, and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in esports.