Keonjhar: President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu inaugurated a national seminar on ‘Tribes of Keonjhar: People, Culture and Heritage’, organized by Dharanidhar University at Gambharia, Keonjhar today (February 29, 2024). She also inaugurated an exhibition of tribal costumes, jewelry and food items on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Keonjhar is a tribal dominated district rich in natural beauty. It is home to Munda, Kolh, Bhuiyan, Juang, Saanti, Bathudi, Gond, Santhal, Orang and Kondh. She expressed confidence that the researchers participating in the discussion will reach concrete conclusions by discussing various aspects of the preservation of tribal culture.

The President said that if any community or group is left out of the mainstream of the country’s development, we cannot call it inclusive development. Therefore, special attention will have to be given to the development of more backward people in tribal communities. The Government of India has launched the PM-JANMAN to empower PVTGs. This initiative will provide livelihood, skill development, education, health, housing, tap water, sanitation and nutrition. She said that various schemes are also being implemented to empower all tribal people. She was happy to note that efforts are being made to preserve and promote tribal arts, cultures and crafts and to protect tribal self-respect.

The President said that tribal people give utmost importance to equality and democratic values. Not ‘I’, ‘We’ is the basic mantra of the tribal society. There is no discrimination between men and women in tribal societies. This approach is the basis of women empowerment. If we all adopt these values ​​then the process of women empowerment can be accelerated.

Addressing the teachers, the President said that they should pay attention to research along with teaching. She urged them to go to the tribal villages and understand the condition of the villagers. She said that there is a wealth of traditional knowledge in tribal societies. Experienced tribal brothers and sisters know the art of identifying trees, plants and herbs, using them and identifying their special medicinal properties. She said that they should do research on those topics and inspire interested students to do research. She urged them to pay attention to the application of traditional knowledge for the benefit of human society and make an effort to save them from extinction.

The President said that students have immense possibilities and potential. They can earn a livelihood and become self-reliant through their education and skill. She urged them to connect with new technologies through education but do not forget their roots.