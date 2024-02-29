United Breweries Launches London Pilsner Beer in Karnataka

United Breweries Limited (UBL), part of the HEINEKEN®️ Company, is delighted to announce the launch of London Pilsner Strong Beer in Karnataka. London Pilsner, crafted with European hops and subjected to a week-long ageing process at sub-zero temperature, represents sophistication and uncompromising quality. By launching London Pilsner in Karnataka, we acknowledge the state’s vibrant culture and its discerning taste for Pilsner beverages. Emphasizing the strategic significance of the region as a pivotal market for the brewing industry.

London Pilsner represents more than just beer; it showcases the high quality and the rich brewing history behind it. With its detailed brewing process and attention to detail, it represents the essence of premium craftsmanship, delivering a distinct flavour profile that captivates the senses. From its crisp initial taste to its smooth finish, London Pilsner promises to transport consumers on a sensory journey through the streets of London, offering a taste of the city’s vibrant culture and renowned brewing heritage.

Vikram Bahl, CMO, United Breweries Limited, said, “We’re thrilled to introduce London Pilsner Beer to Karnataka, providing beer enthusiasts with a taste of London’s vibrant essence in every sip! Crafted with European hops and aged to perfection, London Pilsner embodies sophistication and unparalleled quality. Our decision to launch in Karnataka stems from our deep understanding of the region’s dynamic consumer preferences and love for premium brews. From bars to pubs, London Pilsner will be readily available, promising an incomparable drinking experience. Join us in raising your glass and embracing the London Pilsner experience – together, let’s redefine the standard for Pilsner beer in Karnataka.”

London Pilsner Beer is competitively priced at INR 120 per 650ml bottle and will be readily available at leading outlets across Karnataka. Karnataka is second market after Maharashtra where London Pilsner is going to be available.