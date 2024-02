According to the Odisha High Court’s order related to Sri Jagannath Temple Ratnabhandar, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has formed a high level committee headed by Justice Arijit Pasayat, a former judge of the Supreme Court. This committee will oversee the preparation of inventory of Mahaprabhu’s jewels and various valuables in Ratnabhandar. The committee consists of 12 members including the chairman.